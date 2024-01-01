Thai coffee in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve thai coffee
Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
828 Gravier Street, NEW ORLEANS
|Thai Iced Coffee
|$5.00
served over ice, with just the right amount of milk and sweetened condensed milk
Pomelo
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Cold Brew Iced Coffee (Thai Style)
|$6.00
served over ice, with just the right amount of milk and sweetened condensed milk
SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Thai Iced Coffee
|$3.95