Thai fried rice in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve thai fried rice
SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE
3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Vegan Thai Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Thai Fried Rice
|$13.95
Thai jasmine rice, wok-fried with egg, Chinese broccoli, green onion, onion and your choice of meat. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.
SOUPS • NOODLES
Budsi's Authentic Thai
1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans
|Thai Fried Rice
|$13.00
Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS
|Thai Fried Rice
|$16.00
Peas, carrots, onions, eggs
Thai NOLA
5931 Bullard Ave, New Orleans
|G1. Fried Rice Thai Style
|$13.95
Stir-fried rice, white onion, green onion, tomato & eggs with your choice of protein.