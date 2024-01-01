Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Thai Fried Rice image

 

SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.

3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Thai jasmine rice, wok-fried with egg, Chinese broccoli, green onion, onion and your choice of meat. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.
Budsi's Authentic Thai image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
Item pic

 

Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10

611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Fried Rice$16.00
Peas, carrots, onions, eggs
Banner pic

 

Thai NOLA

5931 Bullard Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
G1. Fried Rice Thai Style$13.95
Stir-fried rice, white onion, green onion, tomato & eggs with your choice of protein.
SukhoThai New Orleans image

 

SukhoThai - Marigny

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Vegan Thai Fried Rice$13.95
