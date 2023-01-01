Thai salad in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve thai salad
More about Pomelo
Pomelo
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Thai Avocado Salad
|$12.00
Today's Chef Special is a Thai Avocado Salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, and a Thai peanut dressing. Add shrimp for $5.
More about The Original Italian Pie Uptown
The Original Italian Pie Uptown
3629 PRYTANIA ST, New Orleans
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$16.99
Fresh baby spinach with sliced mushrooms, toasted almonds, crumbled bacon, grape tomatoes and red onion topped with marinated roasted chicken breast. Served with our special thai dressing. Served with our fresh-baked breadsticks.