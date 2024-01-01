Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Item pic

 

Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro

828 Gravier Street, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$16.00
ramen noodle, mushroom, tomato, and cilantro
More about Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
Item pic

 

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Tom Yum Wonton Soup$20.00
pork and shrimp wonton and a medley of seafood served in a seafood-based broth with Tom Yum spices (lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal, chili, and lime)
Tom Yum Soup$13.00
a bowl of seafood-based broth with Tom Yum spices (lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal, chili, and lime), with your choice of chicken, shrimp, mussels, or veggies.
* available in small or large size *
More about Pomelo
Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.

3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tom Yum (Lemongrass Soup)$5.95
Hot and sour feast of fresh button mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and exotic roasted spices blended in a seafood broth with lime juice.
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Tom Yum Soup$13.00
Tom Yum Soup$13.00
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai

