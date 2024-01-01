Tom yum soup in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve tom yum soup
More about Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
828 Gravier Street, NEW ORLEANS
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$16.00
ramen noodle, mushroom, tomato, and cilantro
More about Pomelo
Pomelo
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Seafood Tom Yum Wonton Soup
|$20.00
pork and shrimp wonton and a medley of seafood served in a seafood-based broth with Tom Yum spices (lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal, chili, and lime)
|Tom Yum Soup
|$13.00
a bowl of seafood-based broth with Tom Yum spices (lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal, chili, and lime), with your choice of chicken, shrimp, mussels, or veggies.
* available in small or large size *
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Tom Yum (Lemongrass Soup)
|$5.95
Hot and sour feast of fresh button mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and exotic roasted spices blended in a seafood broth with lime juice.