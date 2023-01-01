Tortas in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve tortas
Sofia - New Orleans
516 JULIA ST, New Orleans
|Torta (TG)
|$10.00
cheesecake fluff | raspberry | biscoff cookie crumble
La Carreta
1814 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Torta al Pastor
|Torta de Chorizo con Huevos
|Torta Cubana
Bacchanal Wine
600 Poland Avenue, New Orleans
|Torta de Santiago
|$8.00
Slice of powdered sugar coated almond cake sitting on top of whey caramel and blueberry compote on the side. Gluten free.
Allergies: Egg, Citrus, Dairy (can be made without)
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Espíritu
520 Capdeville St, New Orleans
|Chicken Tinga Torta
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, chipotle napa cabbage slaw, avocado. Served on soft bolillo bread. Comes with a side of French fries (papas fritas).
|Carne Asada Torta
|$18.00
Grilled flank steak, chipotle mayo, avocado, and chimichurri. Served on soft bolillo bread. Comes with a side of French fries (papas frites).
SANDWICHES
El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans
|Torta Pollo Milanesa
|$13.00
breaded thin chicken cutlet on a bolillo roll with tomato, lettuce, avocado, and pickled jalapeno. Served with poblano hash.
|Torta de Barbacoa de Borrega
|$14.00
pressed sandwich of roasted lamb and refritos with pickled onions and consumme for dipping