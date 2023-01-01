Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve tortas

Sofia image

 

Sofia - New Orleans

516 JULIA ST, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta (TG)$10.00
cheesecake fluff | raspberry | biscoff cookie crumble
More about Sofia - New Orleans
Consumer pic

 

La Carreta

1814 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta al Pastor
Torta de Chorizo con Huevos
Torta Cubana
More about La Carreta
Torta de Santiago image

 

Bacchanal Wine

600 Poland Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta de Santiago$8.00
Slice of powdered sugar coated almond cake sitting on top of whey caramel and blueberry compote on the side. Gluten free.
Allergies: Egg, Citrus, Dairy (can be made without)
More about Bacchanal Wine
Consumer pic

 

Galaxie Restaurant

3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta Steak$12.00
More about Galaxie Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Espíritu

520 Capdeville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Torta$14.00
Grilled chicken, chipotle napa cabbage slaw, avocado. Served on soft bolillo bread. Comes with a side of French fries (papas fritas).
Carne Asada Torta$18.00
Grilled flank steak, chipotle mayo, avocado, and chimichurri. Served on soft bolillo bread. Comes with a side of French fries (papas frites).
More about Espíritu
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Torta Pollo Milanesa$13.00
breaded thin chicken cutlet on a bolillo roll with tomato, lettuce, avocado, and pickled jalapeno. Served with poblano hash.
Torta de Barbacoa de Borrega$14.00
pressed sandwich of roasted lamb and refritos with pickled onions and consumme for dipping
More about El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

