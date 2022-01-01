Turkey clubs in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve turkey clubs
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS
Blue Oak BBQ
900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$14.29
sliced smoked turkey breast, bacon, ham mayo, lettuce, tomato, and sliced cheddar cheese served on Texas toast
Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
7901 Maple St, New Orleans
|Turkey Sandwich
|$12.00
Turkey, pesto aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula, and provolone on ciabatta with chips or a side salad
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
East of Italy - New Orleans
6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|Turkey Sandwich
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street
4920 Prytania St, New Orleans
|Turkey Club
|$10.95
Turkey Breast, American Cheese, Bacon & Dressed
Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans
|*Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
Thinly sliced smoked turkey w/ arugula, tomato, avocado, & basil aioli on Six-Grain
Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.
500 Chartress street, New Orleans
|Turkey Club
|$11.00
Housemade turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, marble rye
The Commissary - Kitchen
634 Orange Street, Suite A, New Orleans
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • CREPES
Crêpes à la Cart
1039 Broadway Street, New Orleans
|Turkey Club
|$11.25
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, spinach & tomatoes
Pagoda Cafe
1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans
|Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$8.50
Sliced smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, and mayo served on Dong Phoung French with greens.
Batture Bites & Brew
503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson
|Turkey Sandwich
|$13.95
Turkey, avocado, basil mayonnaise, arugula, tomato on toasted six grain bread