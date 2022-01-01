Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS

Blue Oak BBQ

900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey Club$14.29
sliced smoked turkey breast, bacon, ham mayo, lettuce, tomato, and sliced cheddar cheese served on Texas toast
More about Blue Oak BBQ
Satsuma image

 

Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street

7901 Maple St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Sandwich$12.00
Turkey, pesto aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula, and provolone on ciabatta with chips or a side salad
More about Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
East of Italy image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

East of Italy - New Orleans

6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$12.00
More about East of Italy - New Orleans
Parran's Poboys Uptown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street

4920 Prytania St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$10.95
Turkey Breast, American Cheese, Bacon & Dressed
More about Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street
Smoked Turkey Sandwich image

 

Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Smoked Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Thinly sliced smoked turkey w/ arugula, tomato, avocado, & basil aioli on Six-Grain
More about Butcher
Item pic

 

Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.

500 Chartress street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$11.00
Housemade turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, marble rye
More about Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.
Main pic

 

The Commissary - Kitchen

634 Orange Street, Suite A, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
More about The Commissary - Kitchen
Crepes a la Cart image

SMOKED SALMON • CREPES

Crêpes à la Cart

1039 Broadway Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$11.25
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, spinach & tomatoes
More about Crêpes à la Cart
Pagoda Cafe image

 

Pagoda Cafe

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$8.50
Sliced smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, and mayo served on Dong Phoung French with greens.
More about Pagoda Cafe
Turkey Sandwich image

 

Batture Bites & Brew

503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$13.95
Turkey, avocado, basil mayonnaise, arugula, tomato on toasted six grain bread
More about Batture Bites & Brew
Acorn Cafe image

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$4.00
plain on white bread with chips
More about Acorn Cafe

