Tzatziki in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve tzatziki
FALAFEL
1000 Figs
3141 Ponce De Leon St #1, New Orleans
|Tzatziki
|$8.00
Yogurt with cucumber and fresh herbs, served with our fresh bread
|Tzatziki Pint
|$16.00
A full (bulk!) pint of our tzatziki: labneh with cucumber and fresh herbs, served with our fresh bread
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Good Bird - New Orleans
5041 Freret Street, New Orleans
|Tzatziki
|$0.75
G's Pizza - Midcity
4840 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Tzatziki (caciki)
|$6.00
Probiotic yougurt cucumber dill, olive oil , chpped garlic
Shaya
4213 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Tzatziki
|$1.50
cucumber & dill yogurt condiment
|Tzatziki, Family-Style
|$10.50
cucumber & dill yogurt condiment, one cup
G's Pizza in the CBD
833 Howard AVE, New Orleans
|Tzatziki (Caciki)
|$6.00
House made Tzatziki served with a side of pita bread of garlic bread