Veggie quesadillas in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown
Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown
8140 Oak St, New Orleans
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.50
A Cheese Quesadilla with as many as 3 veggie choices
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD
Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD
2018 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.50
A Cheese Quesadilla with as many as 3 veggie choices
More about Galaxie Restaurant
Galaxie Restaurant
3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.00
Grilled portobello mushrooms, white beans, grilled peppers, Chihuahua cheese on stone ground corn tortilla