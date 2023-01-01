Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown

8140 Oak St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$9.50
A Cheese Quesadilla with as many as 3 veggie choices
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown
Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD

2018 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$9.50
A Cheese Quesadilla with as many as 3 veggie choices
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD
Galaxie Restaurant

3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled portobello mushrooms, white beans, grilled peppers, Chihuahua cheese on stone ground corn tortilla
More about Galaxie Restaurant
SANDWICHES

El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Quesadilla$12.00
roasted veggies and melty cheese stuffed into a flour tortilla and griddled until golden with side of black bean soup
More about El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

