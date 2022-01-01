Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve waffles

Waffle Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee

4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Sandwich$11.00
Fresh baked waffle w/ a smear of Goat Cheese, Egg and Prosciutto finished with a drizzle of maple syrup and powdered sugar
Waffle & Fruit$10.00
Fresh Baked waffle with your choice of Nutella or Yogurt & topped with Maple Syrup or Honey. Served with a side of Fruit
More about French Truck Coffee
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood image

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood

1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$8.99
Kids Waffle$6.99
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
Belgian Waffle image

 

Twisted Waffles-New Orleans

725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Belgian Waffle$6.50
Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.
Waffled Shaped Buttermilk Biscuit (1)$2.00
Sweet Potato Waffle ( NEW )$13.99
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Company Burger

4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1570 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.75
More about The Company Burger
Waffle & Fruit image

 

French Truck Coffee

650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle & Fruit$10.00
Fresh Baked waffle with your choice of Nutella or Yogurt & topped with Maple Syrup or Honey. Served with a side of Fruit
Waffle Sandwich$11.00
Fresh baked waffle w/ a smear of Goat Cheese, Egg and Prosciutto finished with a drizzle of maple syrup and powdered sugar
More about French Truck Coffee
Waffle & Fruit image

 

French Truck Coffee

420 N Scott, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle & Fruit$10.00
Fresh Baked waffle with your choice of Nutella or Yogurt & topped with Maple Syrup or Honey. Served with a side of Fruit
Waffle Sandwich$11.00
Fresh baked waffle w/ a smear of Goat Cheese, Egg and Prosciutto finished with a drizzle of maple syrup and powdered sugar
More about French Truck Coffee
Breakfast Waffle Bowl image

 

The Twisted Waffle

619 S. Lewis Street, New Iberia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Waffle Bowl$8.99
Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.
Burst of Berries Waffle$13.99
Belgian waffle topped with cream cheese, fresh berries, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar.
Belgian Waffle$6.25
Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.
More about The Twisted Waffle
Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles image

 

Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles

5741 Crowder Boulevard, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
The House Breakfast w/ Waffle$15.00
Belgian Waffle$9.00
Wings & Waffle$12.99
More about Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles
Item pic

 

The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.25
More about The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daisy Dukes

121 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (4515 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$15.95
Belgian Waffle$8.95
Topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar.
More about Daisy Dukes
2 Whole Wings & Large Waffle image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles

234 Loyola Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (164 reviews)
Takeout
1 Mini Waffle$2.75
2 Whole Wings & Large Waffle$13.00
2 Whole Wings (The Best Fried Chicken to Bone)- made to order and paired with Momma's Freshly Baked Belgian Waffle, House Syrup, and Butter. Upgrade to one of our Flavored Waffles or Bourbon Syrup
3 Whole Wings & Large Waffle$16.00
3 Whole Wings (The Best Fried Chicken to Bone)- made to order and paired with Momma's Freshly Baked Belgian Waffle, House Syrup, and Butter. Upgrade to one of our Flavored Waffles or Bourbon Syrup
More about Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles
Item pic

 

Daisy Maes Poydras

920 Poydras St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
One Thick Belgian Waffle$6.50
Chicken Tenders [4] and Waffle$15.95
Chicken & Waffles$14.95
Nicely Seasoned Fried Chicken with Waffles. Our Most Popular Item.
More about Daisy Maes Poydras
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$23.00
A la carte waffle$8.00
More about NOLA Caye
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering

4323 Bienville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Iron Bread Pudding$8.00
homemade bread pudding with toffee sauce and powdered sugar
More about Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering
Daisy Mae's image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Daisy Mae's

920 Poydras, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles (Condiments: Syrup & Butter)$14.99
Nicely Seasoned Fried Chicken with Waffles. Our Most Popular Item.
One Thick Belgian Waffle$6.50
More about Daisy Mae's
Morrow's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MORROW'S

2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (2561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN + WAFFLES$16.00
savory fried chicken accompanied by our Sweet Belgian waffle
More about MORROW'S
The Camellia Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Camellia Grill

626 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (2370 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle$5.99
More about The Camellia Grill
Mid City Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mid City Pizza

4400 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1088 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Fries$4.99
Crispy waffle-cut fries served with a choice of dipping sauce.
More about Mid City Pizza
Item pic

 

Luke Restaurant

333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Chicken & Waffles$20.00
More about Luke Restaurant
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO image

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

12000 E I-10 Service Road, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Waffle$6.99
Chicken & Waffles$8.99
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
