Waffles in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve waffles
French Truck Coffee
4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS
|Waffle Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh baked waffle w/ a smear of Goat Cheese, Egg and Prosciutto finished with a drizzle of maple syrup and powdered sugar
|Waffle & Fruit
|$10.00
Fresh Baked waffle with your choice of Nutella or Yogurt & topped with Maple Syrup or Honey. Served with a side of Fruit
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson
|Chicken & Waffles
|$8.99
|Kids Waffle
|$6.99
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans
|Belgian Waffle
|$6.50
Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.
|Waffled Shaped Buttermilk Biscuit (1)
|$2.00
|Sweet Potato Waffle ( NEW )
|$13.99
The Company Burger
4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$3.75
French Truck Coffee
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
|Waffle & Fruit
|$10.00
Fresh Baked waffle with your choice of Nutella or Yogurt & topped with Maple Syrup or Honey. Served with a side of Fruit
|Waffle Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh baked waffle w/ a smear of Goat Cheese, Egg and Prosciutto finished with a drizzle of maple syrup and powdered sugar
French Truck Coffee
420 N Scott, New Orleans
|Waffle & Fruit
|$10.00
Fresh Baked waffle with your choice of Nutella or Yogurt & topped with Maple Syrup or Honey. Served with a side of Fruit
|Waffle Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh baked waffle w/ a smear of Goat Cheese, Egg and Prosciutto finished with a drizzle of maple syrup and powdered sugar
The Twisted Waffle
619 S. Lewis Street, New Iberia
|Breakfast Waffle Bowl
|$8.99
Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.
|Burst of Berries Waffle
|$13.99
Belgian waffle topped with cream cheese, fresh berries, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar.
|Belgian Waffle
|$6.25
Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.
Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles
5741 Crowder Boulevard, New Orleans
|The House Breakfast w/ Waffle
|$15.00
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
|Wings & Waffle
|$12.99
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.25
Daisy Dukes
121 Chartres St, New Orleans
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.95
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.95
Topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar.
Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles
234 Loyola Ave, New Orleans
|1 Mini Waffle
|$2.75
|2 Whole Wings & Large Waffle
|$13.00
2 Whole Wings (The Best Fried Chicken to Bone)- made to order and paired with Momma's Freshly Baked Belgian Waffle, House Syrup, and Butter. Upgrade to one of our Flavored Waffles or Bourbon Syrup
|3 Whole Wings & Large Waffle
|$16.00
3 Whole Wings (The Best Fried Chicken to Bone)- made to order and paired with Momma's Freshly Baked Belgian Waffle, House Syrup, and Butter. Upgrade to one of our Flavored Waffles or Bourbon Syrup
Daisy Maes Poydras
920 Poydras St, New Orleans
|One Thick Belgian Waffle
|$6.50
|Chicken Tenders [4] and Waffle
|$15.95
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.95
Nicely Seasoned Fried Chicken with Waffles. Our Most Popular Item.
NOLA Caye
898 Baronne Street, New Orleans
|Chicken & Waffles
|$23.00
|A la carte waffle
|$8.00
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering
4323 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Waffle Iron Bread Pudding
|$8.00
homemade bread pudding with toffee sauce and powdered sugar
Daisy Mae's
920 Poydras, New Orleans
|Chicken & Waffles (Condiments: Syrup & Butter)
|$14.99
Nicely Seasoned Fried Chicken with Waffles. Our Most Popular Item.
|One Thick Belgian Waffle
|$6.50
MORROW'S
2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans
|CHICKEN + WAFFLES
|$16.00
savory fried chicken accompanied by our Sweet Belgian waffle
The Camellia Grill
626 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Waffle
|$5.99
Mid City Pizza
4400 Banks St., New Orleans
|Waffle Fries
|$4.99
Crispy waffle-cut fries served with a choice of dipping sauce.
Luke Restaurant
333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans
|Crispy Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$20.00