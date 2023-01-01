Wonton soup in New Orleans
Pomelo
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Tom Yum Wonton with Seafood Soup
|$20.00
pork and shrimp wonton and a medley of seafood served in a seafood-based broth with Tom Yum spices (lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal, chili, and lime)
