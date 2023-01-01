Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve wonton soup

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

Tom Yum Wonton with Seafood Soup$20.00
pork and shrimp wonton and a medley of seafood served in a seafood-based broth with Tom Yum spices (lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal, chili, and lime)
Chef Special: Tom Yum Wonton with Seafood Soup$20.00
pork and shrimp wonton and a medley of seafood served in a seafood-based broth with Tom Yum spices (lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal, chili, and lime)
Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10

611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS

Wonton Soup$8.00
Pork wontons
