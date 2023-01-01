Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

 

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Wontons$9.00
shrimp and pork wonton with house sweet soy sauce and Thai seafood sauce
Tom Yum Wonton with Seafood Soup$20.00
pork and shrimp wonton and a medley of seafood served in a seafood-based broth with Tom Yum spices (lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal, chili, and lime)
Chef Special: Tom Yum Wonton with Seafood Soup$20.00
pork and shrimp wonton and a medley of seafood served in a seafood-based broth with Tom Yum spices (lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal, chili, and lime)
More about Pomelo
Crispy Crab Wontons image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - LA-003 - New Orleans, LA

500 Port Of New Orleans Place, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - LA-003 - New Orleans, LA
Bywater Brew Pub image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Bywater Brew Pub

3000 Royal St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (94 reviews)
Takeout
side wonton chips$4.00
More about Bywater Brew Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Enchiladas

Caprese Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Short Ribs

Thai Salad

Pretzels

Breakfast Pizza

Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (440 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston