Wontons in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve wontons
Pomelo
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Spicy Wontons
|$9.00
shrimp and pork wonton with house sweet soy sauce and Thai seafood sauce
|Tom Yum Wonton with Seafood Soup
|$20.00
pork and shrimp wonton and a medley of seafood served in a seafood-based broth with Tom Yum spices (lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal, chili, and lime)
|Chef Special: Tom Yum Wonton with Seafood Soup
|$20.00
Rock N Roll Sushi - LA-003 - New Orleans, LA
500 Port Of New Orleans Place, New Orleans
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.