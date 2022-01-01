East Riverside restaurants you'll love
East Riverside's top cuisines
Must-try East Riverside restaurants
More about Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood
Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood
3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Roast Beef Debris French Fries
|$11.95
French Fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and smothered with our Roast Beef Debris Gravy
|Onion Rings
|$7.95
Our award winning thin-cut rings
|Grilled Shrimp Remi
|$14.95
Toasted Leidenheimer French bread loaded with Grilled Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Fried green tomatoes, our house remoulade dressing and shredded lettuce.
More about Barú Bistro & Tapas
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Barú Bistro & Tapas
3700 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Ceviche
|$16.00
Gulf fish, Avocado, Leche de tigre, Sweet potatos, Red onions, Cancha corn.
|Mango & Avocado Salad
|$15.00
Aurugula, Cherry tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepitas, herb vinagrette.
|Carimanolas
|$14.00
Yucca Fritters stuffed with Ropa Vieja, Crema, Rachera Sauce
More about BOIL Seafood House
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
BOIL Seafood House
3340 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|The House
|$65.00
1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.
|The Shack
|$56.00
1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.
|The Cajun Classic
|$31.00
1lb Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, Corn, and Potato.
More about ATCHAFALAYA
ATCHAFALAYA
901 Louisiana Ave, New Orleans
|Popular items
|ROASTED LAMB LOIN "BUNNY CHOW"
|$30.00
sweet potatoes, mirliton, carrots & Cape Malay coconut curry broth, blatjang chutney, po-boy bread
|SHRIMP & GRITS
|$28.00
andouille, trinity, smoked tomato, Creole-spiced shrimp broth
|GUMBO
|$11.00
trinity, dark roux, Louisiana popcorn rice, green onions
More about La Petite Grocery
FRENCH FRIES
La Petite Grocery
4238 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Baked Macaroni
|$13.00
pecorino pepato & cornbread crumbs
|Roasted Chicken Breast
|$32.00
braised leeks, gnocchi, kale & country ham
|Blue Crab Beignets
|$19.00
malt vinegar aioli