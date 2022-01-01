East Riverside restaurants you'll love

East Riverside restaurants
East Riverside's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
French
Southern
Latin American
Must-try East Riverside restaurants

Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood image

 

Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood

3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roast Beef Debris French Fries$11.95
French Fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and smothered with our Roast Beef Debris Gravy
Onion Rings$7.95
Our award winning thin-cut rings
Grilled Shrimp Remi$14.95
Toasted Leidenheimer French bread loaded with Grilled Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Fried green tomatoes, our house remoulade dressing and shredded lettuce.
More about Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood
Barú Bistro & Tapas image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Barú Bistro & Tapas

3700 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (569 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ceviche$16.00
Gulf fish, Avocado, Leche de tigre, Sweet potatos, Red onions, Cancha corn.
Mango & Avocado Salad$15.00
Aurugula, Cherry tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepitas, herb vinagrette.
Carimanolas$14.00
Yucca Fritters stuffed with Ropa Vieja, Crema, Rachera Sauce
More about Barú Bistro & Tapas
BOIL Seafood House image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

BOIL Seafood House

3340 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The House$65.00
1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.
The Shack$56.00
1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.
The Cajun Classic$31.00
1lb Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, Corn, and Potato.
More about BOIL Seafood House
ATCHAFALAYA image

 

ATCHAFALAYA

901 Louisiana Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (8433 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ROASTED LAMB LOIN "BUNNY CHOW"$30.00
sweet potatoes, mirliton, carrots & Cape Malay coconut curry broth, blatjang chutney, po-boy bread
SHRIMP & GRITS$28.00
andouille, trinity, smoked tomato, Creole-spiced shrimp broth
GUMBO$11.00
trinity, dark roux, Louisiana popcorn rice, green onions
More about ATCHAFALAYA
La Petite Grocery image

FRENCH FRIES

La Petite Grocery

4238 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (5727 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Macaroni$13.00
pecorino pepato & cornbread crumbs
Roasted Chicken Breast$32.00
braised leeks, gnocchi, kale & country ham
Blue Crab Beignets$19.00
malt vinegar aioli
More about La Petite Grocery
Dat Dog image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dat Dog

3336 Magazine Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dat Dog
Hieux's Boil Seafood House #2 image

 

Hieux's Boil Seafood House #2

4077 Tulane Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hieux's Boil Seafood House #2

Grits

