East Riverside seafood restaurants you'll love

Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood image

 

Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood

3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roast Beef Debris French Fries$11.95
French Fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and smothered with our Roast Beef Debris Gravy
Onion Rings$7.95
Our award winning thin-cut rings
Grilled Shrimp Remi$14.95
Toasted Leidenheimer French bread loaded with Grilled Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Fried green tomatoes, our house remoulade dressing and shredded lettuce.
BOIL Seafood House image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

BOIL Seafood House

3340 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The House$65.00
1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.
The Shack$56.00
1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.
The Cajun Classic$31.00
1lb Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, Corn, and Potato.
Hieux's Boil Seafood House #2 image

 

Hieux's Boil Seafood House #2

4077 Tulane Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
