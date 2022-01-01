East Riverside seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in East Riverside
More about Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood
Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood
3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Roast Beef Debris French Fries
|$11.95
French Fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and smothered with our Roast Beef Debris Gravy
|Onion Rings
|$7.95
Our award winning thin-cut rings
|Grilled Shrimp Remi
|$14.95
Toasted Leidenheimer French bread loaded with Grilled Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Fried green tomatoes, our house remoulade dressing and shredded lettuce.
More about BOIL Seafood House
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
BOIL Seafood House
3340 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|The House
|$65.00
1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.
|The Shack
|$56.00
1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.
|The Cajun Classic
|$31.00
1lb Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, Corn, and Potato.