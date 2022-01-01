French Quarter restaurants you'll love
French Quarter's top cuisines
Must-try French Quarter restaurants
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
204 Decatur St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Southern Breakfast
|$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
|French Truck Iced Coffee
|$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
|Banana Fosters Pain Perdu
|$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
More about Justine
FRENCH FRIES
Justine
225 Chartres Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Steak Frites
|$28.00
butcher’s cut, sauce au poivre
|Justine Burger
|$22.00
8oz peppercorn crusted wagyu patty, arugula, and pommes frites. Add $8 for a side of au poivre sauce for dipping.
|Onion Soup Gratinee
|$12.00
caramelized onions, broiled Gruyere and french bread crouton
More about Cuñada
Cuñada
833 Conti St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Queso Fundido
|$11.00
melted blend of cheeses (Chihuahua + Oaxaca + queso blanco + Monterrey Jack + asadero queso fresco) + chile poblano + pork chorizo + cilantro + side of chips
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
your choice of protein filling + Chihuahua cheese ; topped with cilantro + served w/side garnishes
|Mix & Match
|$16.00
your choice of three tacos (can substitute one for cheese quesadilla)
More about Betty’s Bar & Bistro
GRILL
Betty’s Bar & Bistro
700 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$8.75
cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, and scallions
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$10.00
panko-crusted, parmesan, and marinara
|Bistro Burger
|$10.00
lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and grilled red onion
More about The Napoleon House
The Napoleon House
500 Chartres Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Jambalaya
|$8.00
Spicy rice, chicken and sausage
|Angelo Brocato Cannoli
|$6.00
made with chocolate and vanilla filling and pistachio
|Turkey Club
|$10.00
Housemade turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, marble rye
More about French Truck Coffee
French Truck Coffee
217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS
|Popular items
|Cafe Au Lait
|$4.25
Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk
|Latte
|$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
|Pour Over
|$3.50
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
More about Cafe Cour
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cafe Cour
520 Royal St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Chips
|$2.00
|Egg & Cheese
|$7.00
|Seafood Empanada
|$9.00
More about Lebanon Grill
Lebanon Grill
1122 decatur st, New orleans
|Popular items
|Chicken tika plate
|$17.99
Grilled chicken served with garlic paste.
|Chicken shawarma plate
|$17.99
More about Mahony's PoBoy and Seafood
Mahony's PoBoy and Seafood
901 Iberville Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$8.95