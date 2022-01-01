French Quarter restaurants you'll love

Go
French Quarter restaurants
Toast

French Quarter's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
French
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try French Quarter restaurants

Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

204 Decatur St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Breakfast$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
French Truck Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
Banana Fosters Pain Perdu$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Justine image

FRENCH FRIES

Justine

225 Chartres Street, New Orleans

Avg 4 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Frites$28.00
butcher’s cut, sauce au poivre
Justine Burger$22.00
8oz peppercorn crusted wagyu patty, arugula, and pommes frites. Add $8 for a side of au poivre sauce for dipping.
Onion Soup Gratinee$12.00
caramelized onions, broiled Gruyere and french bread crouton
More about Justine
Cuñada image

 

Cuñada

833 Conti St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Queso Fundido$11.00
melted blend of cheeses (Chihuahua + Oaxaca + queso blanco + Monterrey Jack + asadero queso fresco) + chile poblano + pork chorizo + cilantro + side of chips
Quesadilla$14.00
your choice of protein filling + Chihuahua cheese ; topped with cilantro + served w/side garnishes
Mix & Match$16.00
your choice of three tacos (can substitute one for cheese quesadilla)
More about Cuñada
Betty’s Bar & Bistro image

GRILL

Betty’s Bar & Bistro

700 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Fries$8.75
cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, and scallions
Mac & Cheese Bites$10.00
panko-crusted, parmesan, and marinara
Bistro Burger$10.00
lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and grilled red onion
More about Betty’s Bar & Bistro
The Napoleon House image

 

The Napoleon House

500 Chartres Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jambalaya$8.00
Spicy rice, chicken and sausage
Angelo Brocato Cannoli$6.00
made with chocolate and vanilla filling and pistachio
Turkey Club$10.00
Housemade turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, marble rye
More about The Napoleon House
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe Au Lait$4.25
Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk
Latte$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
Pour Over$3.50
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
More about French Truck Coffee
Cafe Cour image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cafe Cour

520 Royal St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips$2.00
Egg & Cheese$7.00
Seafood Empanada$9.00
More about Cafe Cour
Lebanon Grill image

 

Lebanon Grill

1122 decatur st, New orleans

Avg 4.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken tika plate$17.99
Grilled chicken served with garlic paste.
Chicken shawarma plate$17.99
More about Lebanon Grill
Mahony's PoBoy and Seafood image

 

Mahony's PoBoy and Seafood

901 Iberville Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 Wings$8.95
More about Mahony's PoBoy and Seafood
The Will & The Way image

 

The Will & The Way

719 Toulouse St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Will & The Way
Loretta's Authentic Pralines image

 

Loretta's Authentic Pralines

2101 N. Rampart St., New Orleans

Avg 5 (272 reviews)
Takeout
More about Loretta's Authentic Pralines
American Townhouse image

GRILL

American Townhouse

1012 North Rampart St, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (301 reviews)
Takeout
More about American Townhouse
10 Foot Pizza image

 

10 Foot Pizza

740 N Rampart St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 10 Foot Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in French Quarter

Pudding

Quesadillas

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Gumbo

Bread Pudding

Tarts

Map

More near French Quarter to explore

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston