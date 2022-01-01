French Quarter American restaurants you'll love

French Quarter restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in French Quarter

Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

204 Decatur St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Breakfast$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
French Truck Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
Banana Fosters Pain Perdu$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Betty’s Bar & Bistro image

GRILL

Betty’s Bar & Bistro

700 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Fries$8.75
cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, and scallions
Mac & Cheese Bites$10.00
panko-crusted, parmesan, and marinara
Bistro Burger$10.00
lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and grilled red onion
More about Betty’s Bar & Bistro
The Napoleon House image

 

The Napoleon House

500 Chartres Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jambalaya$8.00
Spicy rice, chicken and sausage
Angelo Brocato Cannoli$6.00
made with chocolate and vanilla filling and pistachio
Turkey Club$10.00
Housemade turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, marble rye
More about The Napoleon House
The Will & The Way image

 

The Will & The Way

719 Toulouse St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Will & The Way

