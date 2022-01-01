French Quarter American restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
204 Decatur St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Southern Breakfast
|$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
|French Truck Iced Coffee
|$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
|Banana Fosters Pain Perdu
|$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
GRILL
Betty’s Bar & Bistro
700 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$8.75
cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, and scallions
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$10.00
panko-crusted, parmesan, and marinara
|Bistro Burger
|$10.00
lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and grilled red onion
The Napoleon House
500 Chartres Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Jambalaya
|$8.00
Spicy rice, chicken and sausage
|Angelo Brocato Cannoli
|$6.00
made with chocolate and vanilla filling and pistachio
|Turkey Club
|$10.00
Housemade turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, marble rye