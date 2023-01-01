Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in French Quarter

Go
French Quarter restaurants
Toast

French Quarter restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Napoleon House image

 

Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.

500 Chartress street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.
Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar - 135 Decatur St

135 Decatur St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, dried cranberries, diced apples, pecans, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
More about Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar - 135 Decatur St

Browse other tasty dishes in French Quarter

Bread Pudding

Cappuccino

Pancakes

Po Boy

Gumbo

Pies

Seafood Gumbo

Tacos

Map

More near French Quarter to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1068 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (715 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston