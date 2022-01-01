Tarts in French Quarter

French Quarter restaurants that serve tarts

Justine image

FRENCH FRIES

Justine

225 Chartres Street, New Orleans

Avg 4 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Tart$13.00
caramel, whipped espresso cream
More about Justine
Cafe Cour image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cafe Cour

520 Royal St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Piperade w/Swiss Tart$7.00
More about Cafe Cour

