Freret restaurants you'll love

More about City Greens
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
City Greens
5001 Freret Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Thai Peanut Shrimp
|$11.50
gulf shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 490 cal
|Thai Peanut Chicken
|$10.50
roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal
|Chopped Cobb
|$10.95
avocado, tomato, bacon, egg, cucumber, blue cheese, romaine, dijon aioli 580 cal (GF)
More about Good Bird
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Good Bird
5031 Freret St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Sunrise
|$9.00
|The Larry Bird
|$13.00
|The Eagle Street Salad
|$9.00
More about The Company Burger
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Company Burger
4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
All natural chicken breast, shaved cabbage, mayo, and bread & butter pickles.
|The Company Burger
|$9.00
Two thin patties of house-ground Louisiana wagyu beef, homemade bread and butter pickles, red onions, American Cheese and our toasted bun.
|Company Fries
|$4.00
Hand-cut
More about Midway Pizza
PIZZA
Midway Pizza
4725 Freret St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Don Knotts
|$7.00
|L Caesar Salad
|$11.00
|10" Cheese
|$11.00
More about Mojo Coffee House
SANDWICHES
Mojo Coffee House
4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans
|Popular items
|NOLA Iced Coffee
|$3.50
Our Costa Rica Los Santos cold brew with chicory and a splash of cream added
|Cold Brew/Iced Coffee
|$3.50
Our fresh Costa Rica Los Santos is brewed using our 12 hour cold brew method ensuring smoothness in every sip. Notes of chocolate, graham cracker & kumquat.
|Drip Coffee
|$2.00
Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special requests whether you'd like medium or dark roast or for us to add any cream, sugar or alternative milks at no added charge to you!
More about The Business Bar
The Business Bar
4525 Freret Street Suite 107, New Orleans
|Popular items
|"The Better Business" Sweet Chili Chicken Bites
|$15.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast Bites drizzled with Sweet Chili Sauce & Served with a Side of Seasoned Fries