Freret restaurants you'll love

Toast

Freret's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Freret restaurants

City Greens image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

City Greens

5001 Freret Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Peanut Shrimp$11.50
gulf shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 490 cal
Thai Peanut Chicken$10.50
roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal
Chopped Cobb$10.95
avocado, tomato, bacon, egg, cucumber, blue cheese, romaine, dijon aioli 580 cal (GF)
More about City Greens
Good Bird image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Good Bird

5031 Freret St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise$9.00
The Larry Bird$13.00
The Eagle Street Salad$9.00
More about Good Bird
The Company Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Company Burger

4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
All natural chicken breast, shaved cabbage, mayo, and bread & butter pickles.
The Company Burger$9.00
Two thin patties of house-ground Louisiana wagyu beef, homemade bread and butter pickles, red onions, American Cheese and our toasted bun.
Company Fries$4.00
Hand-cut
More about The Company Burger
Midway Pizza image

PIZZA

Midway Pizza

4725 Freret St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (640 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Don Knotts$7.00
L Caesar Salad$11.00
10" Cheese$11.00
More about Midway Pizza
Mojo Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Mojo Coffee House

4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NOLA Iced Coffee$3.50
Our Costa Rica Los Santos cold brew with chicory and a splash of cream added
Cold Brew/Iced Coffee$3.50
Our fresh Costa Rica Los Santos is brewed using our 12 hour cold brew method ensuring smoothness in every sip. Notes of chocolate, graham cracker & kumquat.
Drip Coffee$2.00
Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special requests whether you'd like medium or dark roast or for us to add any cream, sugar or alternative milks at no added charge to you!
More about Mojo Coffee House
The Business Bar image

 

The Business Bar

4525 Freret Street Suite 107, New Orleans

Avg 4.1 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
"The Better Business" Sweet Chili Chicken Bites$15.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast Bites drizzled with Sweet Chili Sauce & Served with a Side of Seasoned Fries
More about The Business Bar
Dat Dog image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dat Dog

5030 Freret Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dat Dog
