Crispy chicken in Irish Channel

Irish Channel restaurants
Toast

Irish Channel restaurants that serve crispy chicken

NOLA Brewing Company image

 

NOLA Pizza Co.

3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST$7.00
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST
More about NOLA Pizza Co.
Item pic

NOODLES

Cho Thai

3218 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken$8.00
More about Cho Thai

