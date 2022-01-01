Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Irish Channel
/
New Orleans
/
Irish Channel
/
French Fries
Irish Channel restaurants that serve french fries
The Rum House
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.25
More about The Rum House
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
2802 Magazine St., New Orleans
Avg 4.3
(1087 reviews)
French Fries
$3.00
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
Browse other tasty dishes in Irish Channel
Nachos
Pies
Chili
Curry
Calamari
Tacos
Cake
Crispy Chicken
More near Irish Channel to explore
Central Business District
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Marigny
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
West Riverside
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
East Riverside
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Freret
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Touro
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Mobile
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(852 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(875 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(708 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(224 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(418 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston