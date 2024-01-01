Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Irish Channel

Irish Channel restaurants
Irish Channel restaurants that serve pancakes

Avo Taco

4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (599 reviews)
Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Blueberry Pancake Stout 4pk$12.00
12oz 4pks 5.3% ABV | Blueberry Pancake Stout w/ Maple Syrup Drizzle
An American Stout made for breakfast or brinner. Our stout base of chocolate and caramel malts and oats is stacked with layers of blueberry puree and drizzled with a little maple syrup and vanilla to make you think you're drinking a stack of blueberry pancakes.
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown

2802 Magazine St., New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.50
With cane syrup butter
