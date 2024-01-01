Pancakes in Irish Channel

12oz 4pks 5.3% ABV | Blueberry Pancake Stout w/ Maple Syrup Drizzle

An American Stout made for breakfast or brinner. Our stout base of chocolate and caramel malts and oats is stacked with layers of blueberry puree and drizzled with a little maple syrup and vanilla to make you think you're drinking a stack of blueberry pancakes.

