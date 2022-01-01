Tacos in Irish Channel
Irish Channel restaurants that serve tacos
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Taco Trifecta
|$14.95
Choice of three tacos and one side
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
2802 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Breakfast Tacos (Veg)
|$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
TACOS
Barracuda
3984 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Mushroom Taco
|$3.60
Ⓥ grilled mushrooms, garlic oil, onion, cilantro, salsa macha (spicy) on fresh flour tortilla
|Chicken Taco
|$3.60
Springer Mountain Farms chicken marinated in achiote & turmeric adobo, w/ onion & cilantro on a fresh flour tortilla
|Pork Taco
|$3.60
red chile pork, onion, cilantro on fresh flour tortilla