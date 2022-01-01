Tacos in Irish Channel

Taco Trifecta image

 

The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Trifecta$14.95
Choice of three tacos and one side
More about The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
Breakfast Tacos (Veg) image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

2802 Magazine St., New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos (Veg)$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Mushroom Taco image

TACOS

Barracuda

3984 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Taco$3.60
Ⓥ grilled mushrooms, garlic oil, onion, cilantro, salsa macha (spicy) on fresh flour tortilla
Chicken Taco$3.60
Springer Mountain Farms chicken marinated in achiote & turmeric adobo, w/ onion & cilantro on a fresh flour tortilla
Pork Taco$3.60
red chile pork, onion, cilantro on fresh flour tortilla
More about Barracuda

