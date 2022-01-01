Lower Garden District breakfast spots you'll love
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wafflewich
|$7.50
Belgian waffle sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with egg and cheese.
|Breakfast Waffle Bowl
|$12.99
Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.
|Creole Grits
|$17.99
Shrimps tossed in a blend of spices and cooked in a dark roux-based sauce over creamy buttery grits. Served with waffle cheddar biscuits.
More about The Twisted Waffle
The Twisted Waffle
619 S. Lewis Street, New Iberia
|Popular items
|Belgian Waffle
|$6.25
Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.
|Burst of Berries Waffle
|$13.99
Belgian waffle topped with cream cheese, fresh berries, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar.
|Breakfast Wafflewich
|$6.95
