Cappuccino in
Lower Garden District
/
New Orleans
/
Lower Garden District
/
Cappuccino
Lower Garden District restaurants that serve cappuccino
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$5.25
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
SANDWICHES
Mojo Coffee House
1500 Magazine St, New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(1329 reviews)
Cappuccino
$4.00
Traditional cappuccino with three equal parts: espresso, milk and foam.
More about Mojo Coffee House
