Chili in
Lower Garden District
/
New Orleans
/
Lower Garden District
/
Chili
Lower Garden District restaurants that serve chili
Peche
800 Magazine St, New Orleans
No reviews yet
Fried brussels sprouts w/ chili vinegar
$8.00
Deep fried and tossed with chili vinegar, red onion and parsley.
More about Peche
Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans
No reviews yet
*Black-Eyed Pea Chili
$7.00
Housemade beef & pork black-eyed pea chili.
More about Butcher
