Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lower Garden District

Go
Lower Garden District restaurants
Toast

Lower Garden District restaurants that serve chili

Peche image

 

Peche

800 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried brussels sprouts w/ chili vinegar$8.00
Deep fried and tossed with chili vinegar, red onion and parsley.
More about Peche
Item pic

 

Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Black-Eyed Pea Chili$7.00
Housemade beef & pork black-eyed pea chili.
More about Butcher

Browse other tasty dishes in Lower Garden District

Grits

Croissants

Sliders

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Waffles

French Toast

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Lower Garden District to explore

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bywater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Touro

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston