Waffles in Lower Garden District

Breakfast Waffle Bowl image

 

Twisted Waffles-New Orleans

725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Waffle Bowl$12.99
Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.
Chicken & Waffle$16.99
Crispy chicken breast between Belgian waffles with maple syrup on the side.
Maple Cream Bacon Waffle$13.99
Buttery Belgian waffle with caramelized bacon, topped off with a maple cream sauce drizzle.
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Burst of Berries Waffle image

 

The Twisted Waffle

619 S. Lewis Street, New Iberia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burst of Berries Waffle$13.99
Belgian waffle topped with cream cheese, fresh berries, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar.
Belgian Waffle$6.25
Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.
Chicken & Waffle$15.99
Chicken breast and Belgian waffle topped with maple syrup. Twist it up by subbing maple syrup for one of our sauces!
More about The Twisted Waffle

Map

Map

