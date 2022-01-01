Marigny restaurants you'll love
The Elysian Bar
2317 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Giardiniera - Pickled Local Veg
|$7.00
*vegan, contains garlic
|Grilled Okra
|$14.00
Grilled Okra with harissa, yogurt, peanuts
*contains nuts, dairy, sesame
|Roasted Gulf Shrimp
|$24.00
Roasted Gulf Shrimp with Calabrian chili butter, bottarga breadcrumbs
*contains gluten, dairy, shellfish
SOUPS • NOODLES
Budsi's Authentic Thai
1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Khao Soi Noodle Soup
|$13.00
A classic Chiang Mai specialty topped with crispy fried noodles, pickled mustard greens, and homemade chili oil.
|Drunken Noodles
|$10.00
Fried noodles with broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaves, egg, and Thai kale with chicken, tofu, or shrimp. Perfect to soak up all your vices.
|Pork Dumplings
|$6.00
Budsi’s handmade pork dumplings come with a soy-based sauce. They’re topped with fried garlic and fresh cilantro.
Ruby Slipper Cafe
2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Southern Breakfast
|$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
|Bacon Praline Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|French Truck Coffee
|$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Morrow's
2438 St Claude Ave, New Orleans
|Popular items
|GRILLED SALMON
|$22.00
Grilled salmon with teriyaki glaze served with rice & house salad
|THURSDAY - GUMBO RAMEN
|$18.00
Ramen noodles kicked up with sausage, chicken and shrimp garnished with vegetables
|CRAWFISH BREAD
|$12.00
New Orleans classic baked french bread topped with a cheese blend and crawfish tails
SukhoThai New Orleans
2200 Royal St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Veggie Rolls
|$7.95
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, glass noodle, carrot, and wood ear mushrooms served with fresh pineapple and plum dipping sauce.
|Dirty Noodles (Pad See Ew)
Wide rice noodles, egg, garlic, Chinese broccoli and/or broccoli, and carrots stir-fried in a sweet black soybean sauce.
|Yellow Curry
Aromatic Madras curry of turmeric, cumin, chili and herbs, stocked with potato, carrots, onions, and your choice of meat.