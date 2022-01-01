Marigny restaurants you'll love

Marigny restaurants
Toast

Marigny's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Thai
Must-try Marigny restaurants

The Elysian Bar image

 

The Elysian Bar

2317 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Giardiniera - Pickled Local Veg$7.00
*vegan, contains garlic
Grilled Okra$14.00
Grilled Okra with harissa, yogurt, peanuts
*contains nuts, dairy, sesame
Roasted Gulf Shrimp$24.00
Roasted Gulf Shrimp with Calabrian chili butter, bottarga breadcrumbs
*contains gluten, dairy, shellfish
More about The Elysian Bar
Budsi's Authentic Thai image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Khao Soi Noodle Soup$13.00
A classic Chiang Mai specialty topped with crispy fried noodles, pickled mustard greens, and homemade chili oil.
Drunken Noodles$10.00
Fried noodles with broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaves, egg, and Thai kale with chicken, tofu, or shrimp. Perfect to soak up all your vices.
Pork Dumplings$6.00
Budsi’s handmade pork dumplings come with a soy-based sauce. They’re topped with fried garlic and fresh cilantro.
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Breakfast$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
French Truck Coffee$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Morrow's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Morrow's

2438 St Claude Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (2561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GRILLED SALMON$22.00
Grilled salmon with teriyaki glaze served with rice & house salad
THURSDAY - GUMBO RAMEN$18.00
Ramen noodles kicked up with sausage, chicken and shrimp garnished with vegetables
CRAWFISH BREAD$12.00
New Orleans classic baked french bread topped with a cheese blend and crawfish tails
More about Morrow's
SukhoThai New Orleans image

 

SukhoThai New Orleans

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Rolls$7.95
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, glass noodle, carrot, and wood ear mushrooms served with fresh pineapple and plum dipping sauce.
Dirty Noodles (Pad See Ew)
Wide rice noodles, egg, garlic, Chinese broccoli and/or broccoli, and carrots stir-fried in a sweet black soybean sauce.
Yellow Curry
Aromatic Madras curry of turmeric, cumin, chili and herbs, stocked with potato, carrots, onions, and your choice of meat.
More about SukhoThai New Orleans
Dat Dog image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dat Dog

601 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1445 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dat Dog

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Marigny

Pudding

Pad Thai

Dumplings

Bread Pudding

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Drunken Noodles

Pad See

