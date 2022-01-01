Bread pudding in Marigny

Go
Marigny restaurants
Toast

Marigny restaurants that serve bread pudding

Morrow's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Morrow's

2438 St Claude Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (2561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LENORA'S HAWAIIAN BREAD PUDDING$8.00
More about Morrow's

Browse other tasty dishes in Marigny

Pad Thai

Curry

Fried Rice

Drunken Noodles

Pudding

Pad See

Thai Fried Rice

Dumplings

Map

More near Marigny to explore

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bywater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Touro

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston