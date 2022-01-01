Mid-City American restaurants you'll love

Bub's Nola image

 

Bub's Nola

4413 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
Popular items
Rodeo Adobo$10.50
Double all-beef patty smashed with Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, a crispy onion ring & our chipotle aioli "Adobo Sauce" on a toasted Brioche bun.
Brussels Sprouts$5.50
Crispy fried Brussels sprouts tossed in a tangy, Sriracha-honey & garlic glaze.
Bub Royale$9.50
Double all-beef patty smashed with American cheese, red onions, house-made B&B pickles, Bibb lettuce, tomato and our signature "Bub Sauce" on a toasted Brioche bun.
More about Bub's Nola
Rum and the Lash image

FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL

Rum and the Lash

4801 Bienville St., New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (49 reviews)
Popular items
R&L Burger$9.00
Two Perfectly Griddled Beef Patties on our Sesame Seed Buns. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.
The MOPHO Wings$12.00
7 Crispy, Jumbo Chicken Wings Tossed With The MOPHO Nuoc Mam Caramel And Topped With Chopped Ginger & Garlic
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast on a Sesame Seed Bun. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.
More about Rum and the Lash
Zasu image

SEAFOOD

Zasu

127 N. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (467 reviews)
Popular items
Potato Gratin w/ Gruyere$20.00
Serves 4
Meal for 4$130.00
FOR PICKUP SATURDAY 6/26:
Meal Includes:
A.) Lobster Coconut Curry w/ Steamed White Rice
B.) Chopped Thai Salad w/ Romaine, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Edamame, Peanuts, & Sesame-Garlic Dressing
Meal for 2$65.00
FOR PICKUP SATURDAY 6/26:
Meal Includes:
A.) Lobster Coconut Curry w/ Steamed White Rice
B.) Chopped Thai Salad w/ Romaine, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Edamame, Peanuts, & Sesame-Garlic Dressing
More about Zasu

