Mid-City American restaurants you'll love

Bub's Nola
4413 Banks St., New Orleans
|Rodeo Adobo
|$10.50
Double all-beef patty smashed with Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, a crispy onion ring & our chipotle aioli "Adobo Sauce" on a toasted Brioche bun.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$5.50
Crispy fried Brussels sprouts tossed in a tangy, Sriracha-honey & garlic glaze.
|Bub Royale
|$9.50
Double all-beef patty smashed with American cheese, red onions, house-made B&B pickles, Bibb lettuce, tomato and our signature "Bub Sauce" on a toasted Brioche bun.
FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL
Rum and the Lash
4801 Bienville St., New Orleans
|R&L Burger
|$9.00
Two Perfectly Griddled Beef Patties on our Sesame Seed Buns. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.
|The MOPHO Wings
|$12.00
7 Crispy, Jumbo Chicken Wings Tossed With The MOPHO Nuoc Mam Caramel And Topped With Chopped Ginger & Garlic
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast on a Sesame Seed Bun. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.
SEAFOOD
Zasu
127 N. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Potato Gratin w/ Gruyere
|$20.00
Serves 4
|Meal for 4
|$130.00
FOR PICKUP SATURDAY 6/26:
Meal Includes:
A.) Lobster Coconut Curry w/ Steamed White Rice
B.) Chopped Thai Salad w/ Romaine, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Edamame, Peanuts, & Sesame-Garlic Dressing
|Meal for 2
|$65.00
FOR PICKUP SATURDAY 6/26:
Meal Includes:
A.) Lobster Coconut Curry w/ Steamed White Rice
B.) Chopped Thai Salad w/ Romaine, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Edamame, Peanuts, & Sesame-Garlic Dressing