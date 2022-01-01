Mid-City breakfast spots you'll love

Mid-City restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Mid-City

Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group image

 

Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group

315 S Broad St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Three Little Pigs Omelet$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Chicken St. Charles$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
More about Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea image

SANDWICHES

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea

4641 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lox$11.00
Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Pickled Onions, Tomato, and Capers on Bagel, Biscuit, or Croissant.
Create Your Own$3.00
Create your own breakfast sandwich!
Iced Coffee
Cold brewed Costa Rica Viennese coffee with a touch of vanilla extract.
More about Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
Wakin' Bakin' image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin'

900 Dumaine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pancakes A La Carte$7.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup
1 Biscuit w/ Gravy$6.00
1 Honey Butter Biscuits smothered in our Homemade Sausage gravy & sprinkled with our signature Wakin' Bakin' spice
Bacon Confit'to$12.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
More about Wakin' Bakin'
Wakin' Bakin' image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin'

4408 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$11.00
Fresh biscuits smothered in our southern style sausage gravy, served with bacon & eggs
Pancakes$12.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style & bacon or our homemade sage sausage
Bacon Confit'to$12.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
More about Wakin' Bakin'

