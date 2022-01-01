Mid-City breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Mid-City
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group
315 S Broad St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Southern BLT
|$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
|Three Little Pigs Omelet
|$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Chicken St. Charles
|$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
SANDWICHES
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
4641 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Lox
|$11.00
Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Pickled Onions, Tomato, and Capers on Bagel, Biscuit, or Croissant.
|Create Your Own
|$3.00
Create your own breakfast sandwich!
|Iced Coffee
Cold brewed Costa Rica Viennese coffee with a touch of vanilla extract.
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wakin' Bakin'
900 Dumaine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Pancakes A La Carte
|$7.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup
|1 Biscuit w/ Gravy
|$6.00
1 Honey Butter Biscuits smothered in our Homemade Sausage gravy & sprinkled with our signature Wakin' Bakin' spice
|Bacon Confit'to
|$12.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wakin' Bakin'
4408 Banks St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$11.00
Fresh biscuits smothered in our southern style sausage gravy, served with bacon & eggs
|Pancakes
|$12.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style & bacon or our homemade sage sausage
|Bacon Confit'to
|$12.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream