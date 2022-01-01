Mid-City cafés you'll love
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group
315 S Broad St, New Orleans
|Southern BLT
|$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
|Three Little Pigs Omelet
|$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Chicken St. Charles
|$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
French Truck Coffee
420 N Scott, New Orleans
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
Sliced Turkey with Cheddar, Arugula and Seasonal Fruit Compote. Salty and Sweet treat served with Chips
|Pour Over
|$3.50
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
|Cafe Au Lait
|$4.25
Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk
SANDWICHES
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
4641 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Lox
|$11.00
Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Pickled Onions, Tomato, and Capers on Bagel, Biscuit, or Croissant.
|Create Your Own
|$3.00
Create your own breakfast sandwich!
|Iced Coffee
Cold brewed Costa Rica Viennese coffee with a touch of vanilla extract.