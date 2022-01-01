Mid-City cafés you'll love

Go
Mid-City restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Mid-City

Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group image

 

Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group

315 S Broad St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Three Little Pigs Omelet$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Chicken St. Charles$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
More about Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

420 N Scott, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Sliced Turkey with Cheddar, Arugula and Seasonal Fruit Compote. Salty and Sweet treat served with Chips
Pour Over$3.50
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
Cafe Au Lait$4.25
Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk
More about French Truck Coffee
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea image

SANDWICHES

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea

4641 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lox$11.00
Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Pickled Onions, Tomato, and Capers on Bagel, Biscuit, or Croissant.
Create Your Own$3.00
Create your own breakfast sandwich!
Iced Coffee
Cold brewed Costa Rica Viennese coffee with a touch of vanilla extract.
More about Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mid-City

Chicken Sandwiches

Pancakes

Cookies

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Croissants

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Mid-City to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bywater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Touro

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston