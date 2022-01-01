Mid-City pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Mid-City
More about Pizza Domenica
Pizza Domenica
3200 Banks Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Meatballs & Polenta
|$10.00
creamy polenta & arrabiatta
|Mushroom Pizza
|$15.00
aged provolone, caramelized onions, tomato sauce and topped with an egg
|Garlic Knots
|$11.00
aged provolone fonduta
More about Mid City Yacht Club
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mid City Yacht Club
440 S. St. Patrick St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Garlic Parm fry
|$8.50
|3 Shrimp Tacos
|$11.95
|Mozarella Logs
|$9.00
More about Mid City Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mid City Pizza
4400 Banks St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Small Cheese / B.Y.O.P.
|$8.99
Standard tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella & parmesan dust.
|Large Supreme
|$24.00
Standard tomato sauce, pepperoni, Terranova's Italian sausage, smoked ham, black olives, red onion, mushrooms & green bell peppers.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.50
Battered, breaded & deep-fried pieces of mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara OR choice of sauce.