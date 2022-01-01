Mid-City pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Mid-City

Pizza Domenica image

 

Pizza Domenica

3200 Banks Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatballs & Polenta$10.00
creamy polenta & arrabiatta
Mushroom Pizza$15.00
aged provolone, caramelized onions, tomato sauce and topped with an egg
Garlic Knots$11.00
aged provolone fonduta
More about Pizza Domenica
Mid City Yacht Club image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mid City Yacht Club

440 S. St. Patrick St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Parm fry$8.50
3 Shrimp Tacos$11.95
Mozarella Logs$9.00
More about Mid City Yacht Club
Mid City Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mid City Pizza

4400 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1088 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Cheese / B.Y.O.P.$8.99
Standard tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella & parmesan dust.
Large Supreme$24.00
Standard tomato sauce, pepperoni, Terranova's Italian sausage, smoked ham, black olives, red onion, mushrooms & green bell peppers.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Battered, breaded & deep-fried pieces of mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara OR choice of sauce.
More about Mid City Pizza

