Burritos in Mid-City
Mid-City restaurants that serve burritos
More about Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
900 Dumaine St, New Orleans
|Confit’o Burrito
|$13.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
More about Wakin' Bakin' Midcity
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wakin' Bakin' Midcity
4408 Banks St., New Orleans
|Catered Breakfast Burritos
|$48.00
8 burrito minimum
3 scrambled eggs with melted cheddar in a flour tortilla
Cater to your crowd with an assortment of options! Add salsa, sour cream, or a bottle of hot sauce!
Keeping it light? Order with Egg-Whites for a leaner option.