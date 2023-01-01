Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Mid-City

Go
Mid-City restaurants
Toast

Mid-City restaurants that serve burritos

Bacon Confit'to image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter

900 Dumaine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Confit’o Burrito$13.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
More about Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
Wakin' Bakin' image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin' Midcity

4408 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Catered Breakfast Burritos$48.00
8 burrito minimum
3 scrambled eggs with melted cheddar in a flour tortilla
Cater to your crowd with an assortment of options! Add salsa, sour cream, or a bottle of hot sauce!
Keeping it light? Order with Egg-Whites for a leaner option.
More about Wakin' Bakin' Midcity

Browse other tasty dishes in Mid-City

Grits

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Pancakes

Cheese Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Green Beans

Cake

Map

More near Mid-City to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bywater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Touro

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston