Cheese fries in Mid-City
Mid-City restaurants that serve cheese fries
Bub's Nola
4413 Banks St., New Orleans
|Cheese Fries
|$6.00
Crispy shoestring fries covered in a melted Monterrey Jack cheese sauce & shredded cheddar.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering
4323 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Jam Cheese Fries
|$11.00
crinkle cut fries covered with our signature jambalaya, melted pepper jack, and cheddar cheese