Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Mid-City

Go
Mid-City restaurants
Toast

Mid-City restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

Bub's Nola

4413 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Fries$6.00
Crispy shoestring fries covered in a melted Monterrey Jack cheese sauce & shredded cheddar.
More about Bub's Nola
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering

4323 Bienville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jam Cheese Fries$11.00
crinkle cut fries covered with our signature jambalaya, melted pepper jack, and cheddar cheese
More about Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Mid-City

Caprese Salad

Cookies

Gumbo

Prosciutto

Croissants

French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Mid-City to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bywater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Touro

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston