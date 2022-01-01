Chicken sandwiches in
Mid-City
/
New Orleans
/
Mid-City
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Mid-City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL
Rum and the Lash
4801 Bienville St., New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(49 reviews)
Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast on a Sesame Seed Bun. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.
More about Rum and the Lash
Browse other tasty dishes in Mid-City
Mozzarella Sticks
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pancakes
Caesar Salad
Croissants
More near Mid-City to explore
Central Business District
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
East Riverside
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
West Riverside
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Marigny
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Irish Channel
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Bywater
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Leonidas
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Touro
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hammond
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Mobile
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston