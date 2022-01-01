Cookies in
Mid-City
/
New Orleans
/
Mid-City
/
Cookies
Mid-City restaurants that serve cookies
SEAFOOD
Zasu
127 N. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
Avg 4.8
(467 reviews)
Slice and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies - Makes 1 dozen
$20.00
More about Zasu
SANDWICHES
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
4641 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(149 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
More about Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
