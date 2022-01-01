Grits in Mid-City
Mid-City restaurants that serve grits
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
315 S Broad St, New Orleans
|Stone-Ground Grits
|$3.00
|Cheddar Grits
|$4.00
|Stone Ground Grits
|$3.50
More about Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
900 Dumaine St, New Orleans
|Side Creamy Grits
|$4.00
Our creamy grits
|Tits & Grits July 31st
|$55.00
Sunday July 31st 12:30-2:00pm. Enjoy the live performances & 2 course brunch, all benefiting The Schwehm Sisters as they recover from a fire & battle an aggressive cancer. (Tax & gratuity included)
|Shrimp Etouffee & Grits
|$16.00
served with poached eggs & our homemade Sourdough toast