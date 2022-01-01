Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Mid-City

Mid-City restaurants
Mid-City restaurants that serve grits

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity

315 S Broad St, New Orleans

TakeoutDelivery
Stone-Ground Grits$3.00
Cheddar Grits$4.00
Stone Ground Grits$3.50
PHO

MOPHO Mid-City

514 City Park Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Grits To Go$6.50
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter

900 Dumaine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Side Creamy Grits$4.00
Our creamy grits
Tits & Grits July 31st$55.00
Sunday July 31st 12:30-2:00pm. Enjoy the live performances & 2 course brunch, all benefiting The Schwehm Sisters as they recover from a fire & battle an aggressive cancer. (Tax & gratuity included)
Shrimp Etouffee & Grits$16.00
served with poached eggs & our homemade Sourdough toast
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin' Midcity

4408 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Etouffee & Grits$16.00
served with poached eggs & our homemade Sourdough toast
Side Creamy Grits$4.00
Our creamy grits
