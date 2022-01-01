Pancakes in Mid-City
Mid-City restaurants that serve pancakes
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group
315 S Broad St, New Orleans
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wakin' Bakin'
900 Dumaine St, New Orleans
|Pancakes A La Carte
|$7.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup