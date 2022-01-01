Pancakes in Mid-City

Mid-City restaurants
Toast

Mid-City restaurants that serve pancakes

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes image

 

Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group

315 S Broad St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group
Pancakes A La Carte image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin'

900 Dumaine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes A La Carte$7.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup
More about Wakin' Bakin'
Pancakes image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin'

4408 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$12.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style & bacon or our homemade sage sausage
More about Wakin' Bakin'

