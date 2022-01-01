Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seventh Ward restaurants you'll love

Seventh Ward restaurants
Seventh Ward's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Bakeries
Caterers
Caterers
Bagels
Bagels
Must-try Seventh Ward restaurants

Pagoda Cafe image

 

Pagoda Cafe

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cookie - Peanut Butter (gf)$2.25
Gluten-free and topped with Maldon salt
Banana Nutella Bread$2.50
Nutella and espresso make this not your mama's banana bread
Tofu Tacos$3.50
Firm tofu, sauteed with onions and red peppers, and our house made seasoning. (v)
More about Pagoda Cafe
Restaurant banner

BAGELS

Leo's Bread

2438 Bell Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel & Lox Sandwich$12.50
with Cream Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Capers & Dill
Iced Coffee$3.75
Egg & Cheese Bagel$6.50
More about Leo's Bread
Whiskey & Sticks image

 

Whiskey & Sticks

2513 Bayou Rd., New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (97 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Whiskey & Sticks
Hooks Catching & Frying image

 

Hooks Catching & Frying

2100 St Bernard Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings (6 PCS)$9.99
Cheese Burger PO'' BOY$12.99
HOT SAUSAGE PO"BOY$11.99
More about Hooks Catching & Frying

