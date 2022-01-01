Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Seventh Ward

Seventh Ward restaurants
Seventh Ward restaurants that serve cake

Pagoda Cafe

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maria’s Rum Cake$5.50
Made by Maria Barnes, the boozy, perfect Rum Cake of your dreams
More about Pagoda Cafe
BAGELS

Leo's Bread

2438 Bell Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Poppy Cake$3.25
More about Leo's Bread

