Chicken salad sandwiches in
Seventh Ward
/
New Orleans
/
Seventh Ward
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Seventh Ward restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Pagoda Cafe
1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans
No reviews yet
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.00
More about Pagoda Cafe
BAGELS
Leo's Bread
2438 Bell Street, New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(11 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$12.00
More about Leo's Bread
