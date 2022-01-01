Touro restaurants you'll love
Wakin' Bakin'
3625 Prytania St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$11.00
Fresh biscuits smothered in our southern style sausage gravy, served with bacon & eggs
|Side Creamy Grits
|$4.00
Our creamy grits
|Bacon Confit'to
|$12.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4041 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
Shaya Restaurant
4213 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Israeli Salad, To-Go
|$15.00
cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, bulgarian feta, parsley, za'atar, preserved lemon vinaigrette
|Baba Ganoush, To-Go
|$6.00
creamy eggplant, charred green onions, extra virgin olive oil, includes 1 pita
|Lamb Kofte Kebab, To-Go
|$18.00
ground lamb, eech, heirloom tomatoes, tahini