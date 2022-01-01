Touro restaurants you'll love

Go
Touro restaurants
Toast

Touro's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Touro restaurants

Wakin' Bakin' image

 

Wakin' Bakin'

3625 Prytania St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$11.00
Fresh biscuits smothered in our southern style sausage gravy, served with bacon & eggs
Side Creamy Grits$4.00
Our creamy grits
Bacon Confit'to$12.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
More about Wakin' Bakin'
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4041 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Taco Tuesday$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Shaya Restaurant image

 

Shaya Restaurant

4213 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Israeli Salad, To-Go$15.00
cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, bulgarian feta, parsley, za'atar, preserved lemon vinaigrette
Baba Ganoush, To-Go$6.00
creamy eggplant, charred green onions, extra virgin olive oil, includes 1 pita
Lamb Kofte Kebab, To-Go$18.00
ground lamb, eech, heirloom tomatoes, tahini
More about Shaya Restaurant
Map

More near Touro to explore

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bywater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston