Uptown restaurants you'll love

Uptown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Vegan
Must-try Uptown restaurants

French Truck Coffee image

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee

4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Yogurt & Granola$8.00
Greek Yogurt with our homemade Granola and a drizzle of local honey. Hearty and Healthy
Build-a-Biscuit$6.00
Fresh Baked Biscuit with your choice of Bacon or Turkey and Cheddar or Pimento Spread with a smear of Honey Butter
More about French Truck Coffee
SukhoThai New Orleans image

 

SukhoThai New Orleans

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)
Fresh button mushrooms in a spicy coconut cream soup seasoned with galangal, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and exotic spices, topped with cilantro.
Green Curry
Green curry in coconut milk with zucchini, Asian eggplants, bell pepper and sweet basil. For a special treat try this or any curry over our roti (Indian puff bread).
Yellow Curry
Aromatic Madras curry of tumeric, cumin, chili and herbs, stocked with potato, carrots, onions, and your choice of meat.
More about SukhoThai New Orleans
Parran's Poboys Uptown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Parran's Poboys Uptown

4920 Prytania St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Single Patty Burger$6.95
Parran's Famous Char Burger
Fried Shrimp$13.95
Shrimp Seasoned with our Parran's Seasoned Yellow Corn Flour Mix.
Large Onion Rings$5.25
Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Cajun Mayo on the Side
More about Parran's Poboys Uptown
Pizza Domenica image

PIZZA

Pizza Domenica

4933 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shaved Brussels Sprouts$12.00
golden raisins, toasted almonds, creole mustard vinaigrette
Garlic Knots$11.00
aged provolone fonduta
White Pizza$15.00
ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic, oregano, basil
More about Pizza Domenica
