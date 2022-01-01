Uptown restaurants you'll love
Uptown's top cuisines
Must-try Uptown restaurants
More about French Truck Coffee
SANDWICHES
French Truck Coffee
4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS
|Popular items
|Iced Oji
|$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
|Yogurt & Granola
|$8.00
Greek Yogurt with our homemade Granola and a drizzle of local honey. Hearty and Healthy
|Build-a-Biscuit
|$6.00
Fresh Baked Biscuit with your choice of Bacon or Turkey and Cheddar or Pimento Spread with a smear of Honey Butter
More about SukhoThai New Orleans
SukhoThai New Orleans
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)
Fresh button mushrooms in a spicy coconut cream soup seasoned with galangal, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and exotic spices, topped with cilantro.
|Green Curry
Green curry in coconut milk with zucchini, Asian eggplants, bell pepper and sweet basil. For a special treat try this or any curry over our roti (Indian puff bread).
|Yellow Curry
Aromatic Madras curry of tumeric, cumin, chili and herbs, stocked with potato, carrots, onions, and your choice of meat.
More about Parran's Poboys Uptown
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Parran's Poboys Uptown
4920 Prytania St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Single Patty Burger
|$6.95
Parran's Famous Char Burger
|Fried Shrimp
|$13.95
Shrimp Seasoned with our Parran's Seasoned Yellow Corn Flour Mix.
|Large Onion Rings
|$5.25
Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Cajun Mayo on the Side