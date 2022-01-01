Warehouse District restaurants you'll love
Warehouse District's top cuisines
Must-try Warehouse District restaurants
More about Sofia
Sofia
516 JULIA ST, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Salsiccia
|$20.00
burrata | italian sausage | broccolini | garlic confit | chili flake
|Kale
|$14.00
Covey Rise Farms kale | beets | grana padano | hazelnuts | apple shrub vinaigrette
|Vodka Pasta
|$14.00
radiatore | tomato sugo | cream | chili flake | pecorino locatelli | petite basil
More about Vegan Wit A Twist
Vegan Wit A Twist
514 S. Rampart St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|V Spot Burger
|$16.00
Queso cheese, spinach, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade G4 sauce. Make sure to grab a napkin it gets sloppy!
|Box
|$9.00
BBQ Cauliflower with teriyaki fries, and green onions
|Da Pressure
|$16.00
Spicy BBQ sauce, grilled onions & Jalapeno peppers,queso cheese, spinach, tomatoes & pickles.
More about Otra Vez
Otra Vez
1001 Julia St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Arroz Verde
|$7.00
Poblano rice, black beans, pico de gallo
|Steak Tacos
|$13.00
Charred steak tacos, crispy chihuahua cheese, tomatillo salsa, onions, cilantro, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
Crispy tempura shrimp tacos, cabbage remoulade, capers, perez salsa, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
More about Carmo Restaurant & Bar
Carmo Restaurant & Bar
527 Julia Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Daily Rice & Beans
|$15.00
Our featured rice and beans, add sausage or vegan sausage. (v, veg, GF). vegan sausage not gluten free.
|Broken Noodle Salad
|$14.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts and cabbage with tofu, cucumber, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro & peanuts all tossed with citrus ginger chili vinaigrette. (v, veg, GF)
|Rico
|$17.00
Fried and grilled tostones (plantains) topped with melted cheese, zesty smoked 'n' pulled pork, avocado, salsa fresca & our tangy sweet “Rico” sauce. Served with organic greens drizzled with mango vinaigrette. Get it vegan with various options. (v, veg, GF)
More about Willa Jean
BBQ
Willa Jean
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans
|Popular items
|BEC Biscuit
|$12.00
bacon + sunny side up egg + pimento cheese
|Hangover Bowl
|$20.00
braised brisket + cheesy grits + onion + garlic + egg
|Griddled Banana Bread
|$9.00
served with whipped butter
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
|The Juicy Lucy
|$13.95
Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles!. Served with a side of fries.
|Surfin' Shrimp Salad
|$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
More about French Truck Coffee
French Truck Coffee
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
|Popular items
|Yogurt & Granola
|$8.00
Greek Yogurt with our homemade Granola and a drizzle of local honey. Hearty and Healthy
|Iced Mocha
|$5.25
An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess
|Cortado
|$3.75
Cuts right up the middle, half espresso & half milk for a perfect balanced experience
More about Cochon
Cochon
930 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|WOOD FIRED OYSTER ROAST
|$22.00
Louisiana oysters baked in our wood fire oven with chili garlic butter.
|GUMBO
|$9.00
Traditional dark roux gumbo with chicken and andouille sausage. Served with rice.
|PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE
|$9.00
Served with buttermilk chantilly and dulce de leche.
More about Espiritu
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Espiritu
520 Capdeville St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Taco
|$4.00
Roasted cauliflower, cashew habanero crema, pickled beets, and chimichurri. Vegan. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
Tempura battered gulf shrimptopped with mango habanero aioli, pickled onions, and cilantro. Served on flour tortilla. Gluten free if served on a corn tortilla.
|Classico Guacamole
|$9.00
Tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, option for chapulines. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant
Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant
701 St Charles Ave, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Jumbo Lump Crab
|$21.00
with Watermelon Gazpacho and Olive Oil Fried Bread
|Louisiana Jumbo Shrimp
|$30.00
with Butternut Squash Risotto, Saffron and Shaved Mushrooms
|Short Rib
|$17.00
Potato Rosti, Salsa Verde and Horseradish Cream
More about Johnny Sánchez
Johnny Sánchez
930 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
jalapeno ranch slaw, served with adobo spice fries
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
skirt steak, pickled jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo served on a warm flour tortilla
|Chips + Salsa
|$5.00
house fried plantains and corn chips
with fire roasted salsa roja
More about NOLA Caye
TACOS
NOLA Caye
898 Baronne Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Chicken Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Pineapple, Mango, Diced Onion, Mixed Greens. Avocado Ranch
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Brined and Confit, Deep Fried Jumbo Wings, Mango Pineapple Sauce
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
Rich Chicken Stock thickened with Corn Tortillas. Avocado, Cheese, Tortilla strips
More about Daisy Mae's
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Daisy Mae's
920 Poydras, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Biscuit & Country Sausage Gravy
|$8.50
Two Buttermilk Biscuits smothered in Country Sausage Gravy.
|Bacon
|$3.25
three slices
|Chicken & Waffles (Condiments: Syrup & Butter)
|$14.99
Nicely Seasoned Fried Chicken with Waffles. Our Most Popular Item.
More about NOCHI
NOCHI
725 Howard Ave., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Breakfast Club Mimosa
|$9.00
Delicious!
|Cocktail Old Fashioned
|$9.00
Autumn Spiced Old Fashioned
Bourbon + Bitters + Autumn syrup
|Faubourg Beer Golden Cypress
|$6.00
More about Barcadia New Orleans
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barcadia New Orleans
601 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Bone-in Wings
|$16.95
Our wings come fried as a 10-count bone-in or a half pound of boneless chicken tossed in our house made sauces with choice of ranch or blue cheese
|Western Burger
|$16.95
House burger dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese topped with Wisconsin cheese curds and our signature chipotle BBQ sauce
|Ceasar Salad
|$7.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
More about Gianna Restaurant
Gianna Restaurant
700 Magazine Street., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Ravioli
|$18.00
Ricotta Ravioli with mushroom broth, pioppino mushrooms, hazelnuts & parsley
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$10.00
Romaine and iceburg lettuce tossed with salami, artichoke hearts, pickled banana peppers, olives, red onion and red wine-anchovy vinaigrette.
|Capellini Asciutta
|$14.00
capellini with tomato, olive oil, basil & parmesan