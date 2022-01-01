Warehouse District restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Warehouse District restaurants

Sofia image

 

Sofia

516 JULIA ST, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salsiccia$20.00
burrata | italian sausage | broccolini | garlic confit | chili flake
Kale$14.00
Covey Rise Farms kale | beets | grana padano | hazelnuts | apple shrub vinaigrette
Vodka Pasta$14.00
radiatore | tomato sugo | cream | chili flake | pecorino locatelli | petite basil
Vegan Wit A Twist image

 

Vegan Wit A Twist

514 S. Rampart St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
V Spot Burger$16.00
Queso cheese, spinach, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade G4 sauce. Make sure to grab a napkin it gets sloppy!
Box$9.00
BBQ Cauliflower with teriyaki fries, and green onions
Da Pressure$16.00
Spicy BBQ sauce, grilled onions & Jalapeno peppers,queso cheese, spinach, tomatoes & pickles.
Otra Vez image

 

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St, New Orleans

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arroz Verde$7.00
Poblano rice, black beans, pico de gallo
Steak Tacos$13.00
Charred steak tacos, crispy chihuahua cheese, tomatillo salsa, onions, cilantro, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Crispy tempura shrimp tacos, cabbage remoulade, capers, perez salsa, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Carmo Restaurant & Bar image

 

Carmo Restaurant & Bar

527 Julia Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Daily Rice & Beans$15.00
Our featured rice and beans, add sausage or vegan sausage. (v, veg, GF). vegan sausage not gluten free.
Broken Noodle Salad$14.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts and cabbage with tofu, cucumber, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro & peanuts all tossed with citrus ginger chili vinaigrette. (v, veg, GF)
Rico$17.00
Fried and grilled tostones (plantains) topped with melted cheese, zesty smoked 'n' pulled pork, avocado, salsa fresca & our tangy sweet “Rico” sauce. Served with organic greens drizzled with mango vinaigrette. Get it vegan with various options. (v, veg, GF)
Willa Jean image

BBQ

Willa Jean

611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (3509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BEC Biscuit$12.00
bacon + sunny side up egg + pimento cheese
Hangover Bowl$20.00
braised brisket + cheesy grits + onion + garlic + egg
Griddled Banana Bread$9.00
served with whipped butter
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 3.7 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
The Juicy Lucy$13.95
Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles!. Served with a side of fries.
Surfin' Shrimp Salad$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yogurt & Granola$8.00
Greek Yogurt with our homemade Granola and a drizzle of local honey. Hearty and Healthy
Iced Mocha$5.25
An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess
Cortado$3.75
Cuts right up the middle, half espresso & half milk for a perfect balanced experience
Cochon image

 

Cochon

930 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
WOOD FIRED OYSTER ROAST$22.00
Louisiana oysters baked in our wood fire oven with chili garlic butter.
GUMBO$9.00
Traditional dark roux gumbo with chicken and andouille sausage. Served with rice.
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE$9.00
Served with buttermilk chantilly and dulce de leche.
Espiritu image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Espiritu

520 Capdeville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cauliflower Taco$4.00
Roasted cauliflower, cashew habanero crema, pickled beets, and chimichurri. Vegan. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.
Crispy Shrimp Taco$5.00
Tempura battered gulf shrimptopped with mango habanero aioli, pickled onions, and cilantro. Served on flour tortilla. Gluten free if served on a corn tortilla.
Classico Guacamole$9.00
Tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, option for chapulines. Served with tortilla chips.
Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant image

 

Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant

701 St Charles Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (6516 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jumbo Lump Crab$21.00
with Watermelon Gazpacho and Olive Oil Fried Bread
Louisiana Jumbo Shrimp$30.00
with Butternut Squash Risotto, Saffron and Shaved Mushrooms
Short Rib$17.00
Potato Rosti, Salsa Verde and Horseradish Cream
Johnny Sánchez image

 

Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
jalapeno ranch slaw, served with adobo spice fries
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
skirt steak, pickled jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo served on a warm flour tortilla
Chips + Salsa$5.00
house fried plantains and corn chips
with fire roasted salsa roja
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Cobb$16.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Pineapple, Mango, Diced Onion, Mixed Greens. Avocado Ranch
Crispy Chicken Wings$15.00
Brined and Confit, Deep Fried Jumbo Wings, Mango Pineapple Sauce
Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
Rich Chicken Stock thickened with Corn Tortillas. Avocado, Cheese, Tortilla strips
Daisy Mae's image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Daisy Mae's

920 Poydras, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuit & Country Sausage Gravy$8.50
Two Buttermilk Biscuits smothered in Country Sausage Gravy.
Bacon$3.25
three slices
Chicken & Waffles (Condiments: Syrup & Butter)$14.99
Nicely Seasoned Fried Chicken with Waffles. Our Most Popular Item.
NOCHI image

 

NOCHI

725 Howard Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Club Mimosa$9.00
Delicious!
Cocktail Old Fashioned$9.00
Autumn Spiced Old Fashioned
Bourbon + Bitters + Autumn syrup
Faubourg Beer Golden Cypress$6.00
Barcadia New Orleans image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barcadia New Orleans

601 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 3.3 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bone-in Wings$16.95
Our wings come fried as a 10-count bone-in or a half pound of boneless chicken tossed in our house made sauces with choice of ranch or blue cheese
Western Burger$16.95
House burger dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese topped with Wisconsin cheese curds and our signature chipotle BBQ sauce
Ceasar Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
Gianna Restaurant image

 

Gianna Restaurant

700 Magazine Street., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (4437 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ravioli$18.00
Ricotta Ravioli with mushroom broth, pioppino mushrooms, hazelnuts & parsley
Italian Chopped Salad$10.00
Romaine and iceburg lettuce tossed with salami, artichoke hearts, pickled banana peppers, olives, red onion and red wine-anchovy vinaigrette.
Capellini Asciutta$14.00
capellini with tomato, olive oil, basil & parmesan
Maypop image

DIM SUM

Maypop

611 O'Keefe St, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Johnny Sanchez Food Truck image

 

Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

930 POYDRAS, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
Takeout
