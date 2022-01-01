Warehouse District American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Warehouse District
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
|The Juicy Lucy
|$13.95
Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles!. Served with a side of fries.
|Surfin' Shrimp Salad
|$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
More about NOLA Caye
TACOS
NOLA Caye
898 Baronne Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Chicken Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Pineapple, Mango, Diced Onion, Mixed Greens. Avocado Ranch
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Brined and Confit, Deep Fried Jumbo Wings, Mango Pineapple Sauce
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
Rich Chicken Stock thickened with Corn Tortillas. Avocado, Cheese, Tortilla strips