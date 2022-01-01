Warehouse District American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Warehouse District

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 3.7 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
The Juicy Lucy$13.95
Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles!. Served with a side of fries.
Surfin' Shrimp Salad$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Cobb$16.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Pineapple, Mango, Diced Onion, Mixed Greens. Avocado Ranch
Crispy Chicken Wings$15.00
Brined and Confit, Deep Fried Jumbo Wings, Mango Pineapple Sauce
Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
Rich Chicken Stock thickened with Corn Tortillas. Avocado, Cheese, Tortilla strips
Maypop image

DIM SUM

Maypop

611 O'Keefe St, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
