Warehouse District Mexican restaurants you'll love

Otra Vez image

 

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St, New Orleans

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arroz Verde$7.00
Poblano rice, black beans, pico de gallo
Steak Tacos$13.00
Charred steak tacos, crispy chihuahua cheese, tomatillo salsa, onions, cilantro, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Crispy tempura shrimp tacos, cabbage remoulade, capers, perez salsa, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
More about Otra Vez
Espiritu image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Espiritu

520 Capdeville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cauliflower Taco$4.00
Roasted cauliflower, cashew habanero crema, pickled beets, and chimichurri. Vegan. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.
Crispy Shrimp Taco$5.00
Tempura battered gulf shrimptopped with mango habanero aioli, pickled onions, and cilantro. Served on flour tortilla. Gluten free if served on a corn tortilla.
Classico Guacamole$9.00
Tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, option for chapulines. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Espiritu
Johnny Sánchez image

 

Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
jalapeno ranch slaw, served with adobo spice fries
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
skirt steak, pickled jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo served on a warm flour tortilla
Chips + Salsa$5.00
house fried plantains and corn chips
with fire roasted salsa roja
More about Johnny Sánchez
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Cobb$16.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Pineapple, Mango, Diced Onion, Mixed Greens. Avocado Ranch
Crispy Chicken Wings$15.00
Brined and Confit, Deep Fried Jumbo Wings, Mango Pineapple Sauce
Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
Rich Chicken Stock thickened with Corn Tortillas. Avocado, Cheese, Tortilla strips
More about NOLA Caye
Johnny Sanchez Food Truck image

 

Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

930 POYDRAS, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
Takeout
More about Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

