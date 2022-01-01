Warehouse District Mexican restaurants you'll love
Otra Vez
1001 Julia St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Arroz Verde
|$7.00
Poblano rice, black beans, pico de gallo
|Steak Tacos
|$13.00
Charred steak tacos, crispy chihuahua cheese, tomatillo salsa, onions, cilantro, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
Crispy tempura shrimp tacos, cabbage remoulade, capers, perez salsa, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Espiritu
520 Capdeville St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Taco
|$4.00
Roasted cauliflower, cashew habanero crema, pickled beets, and chimichurri. Vegan. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
Tempura battered gulf shrimptopped with mango habanero aioli, pickled onions, and cilantro. Served on flour tortilla. Gluten free if served on a corn tortilla.
|Classico Guacamole
|$9.00
Tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, option for chapulines. Served with tortilla chips.
Johnny Sánchez
930 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
jalapeno ranch slaw, served with adobo spice fries
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
skirt steak, pickled jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo served on a warm flour tortilla
|Chips + Salsa
|$5.00
house fried plantains and corn chips
with fire roasted salsa roja
TACOS
NOLA Caye
898 Baronne Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Chicken Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Pineapple, Mango, Diced Onion, Mixed Greens. Avocado Ranch
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Brined and Confit, Deep Fried Jumbo Wings, Mango Pineapple Sauce
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
Rich Chicken Stock thickened with Corn Tortillas. Avocado, Cheese, Tortilla strips