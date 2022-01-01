Warehouse District seafood restaurants you'll love
Carmo Restaurant & Bar
527 Julia Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Esmeralda Salad
|$7.00
Quinoa, black beans, corn, poblano peppers & cilantro. Tossed with chili coconut lime vinaigrette & topped with toasted pumpkin seeds & cotija cheese. Vegan version served with vegan cheese. Served on a bed of organic lettuces. EatFit NOLA Certified!! (v, veg, GF)
|Burmese Fermented Tea Leaf Salad
|$17.00
Myanmar's heritage dish of fermented tea leaves, dried beans and peas, cabbage, chilies, tomatoes, sesame seeds, crispy shallots, and peanuts made with ground dried shrimp or vegan. (v, veg, GF)
|Gulf Tuna Salad
|$17.00
Smoked Gulf tuna, tossed in a light dressing served on organic mixed greens with avocado, tomato, red onion and cucumber. (GF, no bread)
Cochon
930 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|FRIED ALLIGATOR
|$14.00
Fried alligator tenderloin tossed in chili garlic mayonnaise with onion and crushed herbs.
|CUCUMBER
|$7.00
Marinated Cucumbers and crushed herbs in vinegar.
|GUMBO
|$10.00
Traditional dark roux gumbo with chicken and andouille sausage. Served with rice.
TACOS
NOLA Caye
898 Baronne Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$17.00
Brined and Confit, Deep Fried Jumbo Wings, Mango Pineapple Sauce
|Chicken Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Pineapple, Mango, Diced Onion, Mixed Greens. Avocado Ranch
|Braised Oxtail
|$31.00