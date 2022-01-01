Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Warehouse District seafood restaurants you'll love

Warehouse District restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Warehouse District

Carmo Restaurant & Bar image

 

Carmo Restaurant & Bar

527 Julia Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Esmeralda Salad$7.00
Quinoa, black beans, corn, poblano peppers & cilantro. Tossed with chili coconut lime vinaigrette & topped with toasted pumpkin seeds & cotija cheese. Vegan version served with vegan cheese. Served on a bed of organic lettuces. EatFit NOLA Certified!! (v, veg, GF)
Burmese Fermented Tea Leaf Salad$17.00
Myanmar's heritage dish of fermented tea leaves, dried beans and peas, cabbage, chilies, tomatoes, sesame seeds, crispy shallots, and peanuts made with ground dried shrimp or vegan. (v, veg, GF)
Gulf Tuna Salad$17.00
Smoked Gulf tuna, tossed in a light dressing served on organic mixed greens with avocado, tomato, red onion and cucumber. (GF, no bread)
More about Carmo Restaurant & Bar
Cochon image

 

Cochon

930 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FRIED ALLIGATOR$14.00
Fried alligator tenderloin tossed in chili garlic mayonnaise with onion and crushed herbs.
CUCUMBER$7.00
Marinated Cucumbers and crushed herbs in vinegar.
GUMBO$10.00
Traditional dark roux gumbo with chicken and andouille sausage. Served with rice.
More about Cochon
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Wings$17.00
Brined and Confit, Deep Fried Jumbo Wings, Mango Pineapple Sauce
Chicken Cobb$16.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Pineapple, Mango, Diced Onion, Mixed Greens. Avocado Ranch
Braised Oxtail$31.00
More about NOLA Caye

