Cake in
Warehouse District
/
New Orleans
/
Warehouse District
/
Cake
Warehouse District restaurants that serve cake
Cochon
930 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
No reviews yet
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE
$9.00
Served with buttermilk chantilly and dulce de leche.
More about Cochon
NOCHI
725 Howard Ave., New Orleans
No reviews yet
Molten Chocolate Cake with Peach Ice Cream
$7.00
More about NOCHI
Browse other tasty dishes in Warehouse District
Crispy Chicken
Tacos
Nachos
Chicken Sandwiches
Chips And Salsa
Carne Asada Tacos
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Shrimp Tacos
More near Warehouse District to explore
Central Business District
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Mid-City
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
French Quarter
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
East Riverside
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
West Riverside
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Irish Channel
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Leonidas
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Touro
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hammond
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Mobile
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston