Ceviche in Warehouse District
Warehouse District restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Carmo Restaurant & Bar
Carmo Restaurant & Bar
527 Julia Street, New Orleans
|Ceviche
|$15.00
Choose your preference for Peruvian, Cuban, Panamanian or Vietnamese Ceviche. Gluten Free without bread.
More about Espiritu
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Espiritu
520 Capdeville St, New Orleans
|Fish Ceviche
|$12.00
Gulf fish, quick marinated with mezcal, lime, cilantro, tomatoes, and serrano peppers. Served with tortilla chips. Current fish: Sheepshead