Chai lattes in Warehouse District

Warehouse District restaurants
Warehouse District restaurants that serve chai lattes

Willa Jean image

BBQ

Willa Jean

611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (3509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$6.00
More about Willa Jean
Chai Latte image

 

French Truck Coffee

650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
More about French Truck Coffee

Map

Map

